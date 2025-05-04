Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk midfielder Brad Spencer named PFA Scotland Championship player of the year after key role in Bairns’ title triumph.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk hero Brad Spencer has won the PFA Scotland Championship player of the year award after being an ever-present part of the Bairns’ second SPFL successive league title success.

The ex-Raith Rovers midfielder, 28, played every minute of Falkirk’s title-winning campaign. The Bairns secured the Championship trophy and Scottish Premiership promotion last Friday on the final matchday after a 3-1 win over Hamilton Accies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk’s midfield maestro popped up with key goals during title-winning season

Spencer scored eight times - including a crucial early season winner against Partick Thistle and an unbeaten-derby record sealing strike against Dunfermline Athletic - while also grabbing three assists. The title-winning midfielder went up against team-mate Calvin Miller, Ayr United’s Jay Henderson and Livingston’s Robbie Muirhead for the coveted prize.

Falkirk will return to the top-flight next season for the first time in 15 years after their back-to-back title successes. The Bairns finished the campaign on 73 points, having only lost seven times.

Brad Spencer says Falkirk team-mates proved people wrong

Speaking after lifting the Scottish Championship trophy last Friday night, Spencer told Sky Sports: “I’m delighted - we did it the hard way but it is a big relief now. We had a hard five weeks or so. Tonight (3-1 win v Hamilton Accies after going a goal down) it was all about character. People have called us bottle jobs for ages and hoped we would lose it. But we took that on the chin really and kept playing our game.

“This club has been through the mill. This is a Premiership club all day long. We’ve played three Premiership teams and done pretty well against the three of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk’s chief executive officer Jamie Swinney, hailed Spencer’s impact on social media platform X, saying: “An incredibly worthy winner. Playing every minute for a Championship winning season is a remarkable feat. A simply tremendous football player and a brilliant guy. Thank you for everything you have done for our club Brad. What an achievement.”