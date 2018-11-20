Falkirk 60 Howe of Fife 14: Big victory at Sunnyside

Falkirk most certainly went to town with their cavalier display of running rugby, in dispatching current bottom of the table side Howe of Fife by ten tries to two at Horne Park last weekend, giving the ball plenty of air at every oppertunity.

With their intent crystal clear from the start they swept into H.o.F.’s 22 metre area and slick handling from the back division enabled outside-Centre Connor Faulds to break through for Falkirk’s opening third minute try.

Pic by Alan Murray; 17/11/2018; Falkirk RFC v Howe of Fife RFC; Camelon; Dorrator Road, Sunnyside; Falkirk District; Scotland;

Seven minutes later Scrum-Half Fionn Call finished off a touchline bordering attack with a try near the corner flag before adding the difficult conversion himself.

Getting themselves in on the act Falkirk’s pack of Forwards then subjected their opposites to a torrid time on their five metre line,with Captain Stewart McCulloch snapping up possession and barging over for the touchdown,with Call duly slotting over the conversion at the end of the first quarter of play.

Unrelenting in their attacking flair Falkirk then went on to score directly from the restart when Full-Back Glen Faulds fielded the ball and scythed through the Fifer’s defence like a hot knife going through butter for the bonus point awarding try.

However the visitors showed their mettle when their Flanker James Lawrie crashed over for a try from a five metre ruck,which Full-Back Dylan Suttie converted in the 36th minute, only for Falkirk to counter immediately afterwards when another scintillating break from Glen Faulds saw him ghost through for his brace of tries. Half-Time Falkirk 29 Howe of Fife 7.

Continuing to show the same positive attitude Falkirk went on to add further tries from Connor Hazlett,Stewart McCulloch,Ewan Rooney,Connor Faulds and Gregor Ramsay with Glen Faulds also adding three conversions and the Fifers closed off the match with a gallant try from their Scrum-Half Andrew Harley,which was again converted by Dylan Suttie in the 76th minute.

