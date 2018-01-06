Falkirk 6 Dundee Utd 1: Positive headlines all round

Louis Longridge inspired Falkirk to an unbelievable victory over Dundee United to turn the tables on a miserable week for the club.

After defeat at rivals Dunfermline on Tuesday and the ugly fall-out that followed, the on-the-field matters put a positive spin on things with Louis Longridge

Louis Longridge's corner was the provider at the first. Picture Michael Gillen.

scoring twice and creating another three.

The ex-Hamilton man, who had his loan made permanent on Friday, helped the Bairns move to within three points of salvation – and they can move ahead of Dumbarton on Tuesday after this win.

It’ll be a happy convoy heading to Inverness midweek, be that the team bus or supporters’ buses. Infact the entire ground was in buoyant spirits almost all afternoon, and witnessed the best showing of the season so far.

The Bairns were comfortably the better side for the first 45 minutes, and it was a taste of things to come. All that is in spite losing an early goal after another goalkeeping blunder.

The unbelievable haul is a third of the Bairns’ entire league goals tally this season.

Paul Hartley’s side didn’t cave this time though and proved the mental strength their performance at Dunfermline hinted at. They put the set-back aside and then simply squashed the Tangerines.

Craig Sibbald

had struck the post after just four minutes, a trundling strike after the midfielder had left four Arabs in his wake, that hit the inside of the post and spun across goal and out of play.

It was agonising for a Bairns side and support eager for some cheer after the defeat to Dunfermline midweek.That’s why the goal that followed from Billy King, with Robbie Thomson at fault, came as such a blow.

The goalkeeper rushed out to claim James Keatings’ ball from deep but didn’t make it. King nipped in, rounded the Bairns number one on his return to the first team, and stroked the Arabs ahead.

The Bairns refused to fold though and went back on the attack. Indeed, the visitors barely landed a blow following their opener and it was all the home side attacking and pressing.

They were lining up to have a dig at Harry Lewis and after a few near misses, they levelled matters.

Tom Taiwo had a drive tipped onto the crossbar by the goalkeeper but from the second of the ensuing corner kicks, Peter Grant headed in Louis Longridge’s delivery and Falkirk didn’t look back.

Longridge was good last week, he was better this time and added a second half double but not before creating the go-ahead goal. The frontman chased down possession and won the ball for Falkirk. With Craig Sibbald

rushing to support he ignored the midfielder and held on to the ball. It looked the wrong option, but it wasn’t. He flicked through to

Lewis Kidd and the midfielder drew goalkeeper Harry Lewis from his line before cutting back to Reghan Tumilty to put the Bairns ahead.

It was no less than what was deserved and it got even better after the break with Sean Welsh on replacing Taiwo and Longridge stepping into centre stage following his confirmed signing yesterday.

He cut in off the right wing and curled an excellent finish into the corner for 3-1 on 57 minutes.

The visitors looked bereft and there for the taking. New signing Andrew Nelson went close to breaking his duck for the club flashing a shot across goal three minutes later but it was his fellow ex-Sunderland man Tommy Robson who lashed the Bairns fourth in on 65 minutes after a cross from who else, but Louis Longridge evaded Sibbald and Nelson.

The Arabs began to drift away and they surged out of The Falkirk Stadium when Longridge raced into the box and fired a stunning fifth into the corner off the right-side.

The Bairns brought on Rory Loy for new signing Nelson late on, but it was all smiles for those leaving Westfield at full-time with the Bairns turning on the style and Sibbald in particular toyed with the Tangerines and laid on Lewis Kidd to smash in the sixth.

The boys were back in town as the PA system blared at full-time which drowned out the jeers of all but the most defiant of Tangerines who had stayed that long to air their views at the whistle.

Attendance: 5326 (1217 Dundee United)

