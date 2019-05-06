Falkirk 3 Ross County 2: Moments that mattered
In the end the result didn’t matter and Falkirk were relegated.
But here are the key moments from Falkirk’s ninth moment of the season through the lens of Michael Gillen.
1. Falkirk 0 Ross County 0
Aaron Jarvis saw a header come back off the post. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
2. Falkirk 0 Ross County 0
Scott Fox had to go off injured. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
3. Falkirk 1 Ross County 0
Zak Rudden tapped in after Jarvis went close. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
4. Falkirk 1 Ross County 0
It was an afternoon for checking scores from elsewhere. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
View more