Falkirk provided a guard of honour for league champions Ross County - and were relegated two hours later.

Falkirk 3 Ross County 2: Moments that mattered

In the end the result didn’t matter and Falkirk were relegated.

But here are the key moments from Falkirk’s ninth moment of the season through the lens of Michael Gillen.

Aaron Jarvis saw a header come back off the post. Picture: Michael Gillen.

1. Falkirk 0 Ross County 0

Scott Fox had to go off injured. Picture: Michael Gillen.

2. Falkirk 0 Ross County 0

Zak Rudden tapped in after Jarvis went close. Picture: Michael Gillen.

3. Falkirk 1 Ross County 0

It was an afternoon for checking scores from elsewhere. Picture: Michael Gillen.

4. Falkirk 1 Ross County 0

