Falkirk 3 Queen Of The South 0: Fans views

Here’s what you had to say after Falkirk’s 3-0 win over Queen Of The South on Saturday.

Gavin Magill: “Not one bad performer in the team, long time since I’ve been able to say that. Paul Dixon one of the best signings made. Solid.”

Ryan Calum Didcock: “Great result, some really impressive individual performances. A complete team performance though. Very encouraging. COYB.”

John Fairley: “A home win at last, still not getting the break of the ball and still being too defensive at times, inviting teams to push up on us. Now we have decent options in midfield and attack we need to adopt a more offensive side to our play. Who knows at the end of the day the final outcome could be decided on goal difference, so we have to cover all bases. Great home result.”

Amanda Gunn: “That was a TEAM today, what a difference. Hopefully onwards and upwards.”

Jean Yvonne Kirk: Number 5 William Edjenguele made his presence known, Paul Paton had a good game and I would support him for captain. Well done, a much needed boost for the fans of Falkirk.”

David Morrison: “It’s long overdue to see the team playing as one. Great team selection today and formation. Onwards and upwards.”

MATCH REPORT: Click Here

Brian Connolly: “Well deserved!! Performance of the season.”

Grant Elliot: “Amazing result and finally got our first home win in the league. Just a pity I missed it thanks to having the flu. Really fancy us to beat Alloa next week and the way it’s going we’ll finish the season above the Fifers.”

Wilson Mccall: “So much improvement in the team since the manager came in. Feeling hopeful that we might get out this mess that Hartley put us in.”

Alison Brown: “Absolute brilliant today. Rudden and Petra run their socks off and great feeling to have a confident keeper again.”

Ross MacKay: “Massive performance and win, hopefully now can kick off and climb the table!”

Ryan Calum: “Excellent performance from the team, solid at the back, good going forward. Only downside was the referee - disgusting performance from him sending off Keillor-Dunn.”