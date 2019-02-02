Falkirk 3 Queen of South 0: First home league win of the season

Goals from Davis Keillor Dunn, William Edjenguele and Deimantas Petravicius gave Falkirk an impressive win at home to the Doonhamers.

It has finally happened and while it maybe wasn't worth quite such a long wait this was a welcome win and impressive performance from Ray McKinnon's side.

Davis Keillor-Dunn headed the Bairns ahead. Picture Michael Gillen.

The manager has had time to assess the squad. He's been backed to re-build it last month. And he's now come up trumps with the first home league win of the season.

If this is a marker for the remainder of the season, Falkirk will be fine.

They kept the most prolific striker in Scotland quiet - denying him a treble-treble and a third consecutive hat-trick at Westfield, and had the home support on their feet for the first time in recent memory.

Keillor-Dunn headed them into the first half lead, but was later sent off between the Bairns' second and third goals, for two bookable offences.

Paul Paton was restored to the Falkirk line-up. Picture Michael Gillen.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Falkirk v QOS live blog

It started with a bang and who else but Stephen Dobbie tested Harry Burgoyne within the first 60 secodns with a low drive that the on-loan Wolves goalkeeper pushed out.

In response Falkirk attacked and Deimantas Petravicius skipped around Callum Fordyce before placing a pass across the six-yard box for Davis Keillor-Dunn. Barry Maguir, the QOS defender, managed to scrape his studs on the ball and that was enough to steer the ball away from the Bairns attacker who swung at fresh air.

He got his goal though and again a delivery from the left-wing picked him out. This time it was Paul Dixon's cross, after ian McShane advanced the Bairns upfield and the header from the Bairns' January signing from Ross County found the top corner.

All three of the Bairns attackers had a particularly impressive first half. Petravicius looked on form, Keillor Dunn a constant threat and their performances even out-shone Zak Rudden for a change - the on-loan Rangers man himself showing progress in his build-up play.

The second eased the nerves. Picture Michael Gillen.

TEAM STATS: Queen of the South

But the one goal was all the bairns had to show for their threat and the defence, bolstered by this week's signing of William Edjenguele which squeezed Tommy Robson out of the starting line-up, kept Dobbie at bay.

Petravicius should have converted a Paul Paton looped ball forward, after juggling the ball on his head he sent a left-foot volley wide from ten yards.

So too should Keillor-Dunn after a Rudden pass, but he hacked the ball out from under his feet and over the crossbar.

The Bairns led at the break for only the sixth time this season - and only once had they seen the game out to win. It seemed more important to do so this time, not just because of that elusive home win statistic. Partick Thistle were winning in the Highlands against Inverness and even Alloa were holding title hopefuls Ayr United.

Ian McShane supplied the second. Picture Michael Gillen.

PLAYER PROFILE: Deimantas Petravicius

Falkirk couldn't afford to slip up and let their rivals take advantage. Alan Martin though did slip up in the QOS goal - twice within ten minutes of the restart and twice Falkirk failed to take advantage, earning corners they couldn't convert.

It would not, thankfully, come back to haunt them. On the 65th minute William Edjenguele knocked in Ian mcShane's free-kick for a goal to mark his debut and the points looked a lot safer.

Queens had threatened just a minute earlier when Abdul Osman's unconvincing clearance fell to Lyndon Dykes but the same Bairns player blocked the resultant shot.

Nerves were eased though by the goal, but not long afterwards they returned.

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL Championship

Davis Keillor-Dunn was cautioned for a petulant kick of the ball after Paul Paton had been pulled up for a soft foul on Iain Wilson. It earned the former Ross County man a yellow card, and just two minutes later he earned his second, for a pull on Andrew Stirling just outside the box and an impressive performance to his first start with the Bairns came to an early ending.

Keillor-Dunn had though scored a goal his play, particularly in the first half, merited. And Deimantas Petravicius did likewise with 13 minutes to go.

Deimantas Petravicius scored for the first time in two months. Picture Michael Gillen.

Good play from Jordan McGhee advanced the Bairns up the field and he played in the Lithuanian international. A clever step=over put him one-on-one with the QOS goalkeeper and the ball was tucked neatly into the corner of the net to ease the nerves around the Stadium and hand Falkirk a maiden home win of the league season on the SECOND day of FEBRUARY