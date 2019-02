Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon and Gary Naysmith of QOS assess the Bairns' 3-0 win.

Ray McKinnon was relieved to see the first home win of the season - but was more pleased with the three points to move them up the table.

Ray McKinnon and Gary Naysmith assessed the game. Picture Michael Gillen

Gary Naysmith reckoned his side was off colour after their midweek exertions against Dundee - but conceded Falkirk deserved to win.

