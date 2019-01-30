Falkirk 2 ICT 2: Moments that mattered
Falkirk came back from behind twice to take a point against the Highlanders from Inverness.
Here’s chief phorographer Michael Gillen’s moments that mattered from Saturday’s draw.
After a fairly even start Falkirk fell behind to a clever free-kick routine.
Zak Rudden hit ANOTHER goal for the Bairns, tapping in the equaliser from Mark Waddington's pass.
Aaron Doran's stunner knocked the stuffing out the Bairns just before half-time.
The first half wasn't to smile about but Paul Paton winning the half-time crossbar challenge pleased the Bairns support.
