Falkirk 2 ICT 2: In Quotes

John Robertson coulodn't believe his side was denied a penalty, while Ray McKinnon revealed his transfer frustrations.

The Bairns and Caley Jags drew 2-2 on Saturday.

Ray McKinnon and John Robertson. Picture Michael Gillen.

John Robertson thought his side deserved a penalty when Ciaran McKenna blocked Darren McCauley's effort with an out-stretched arm late on.

MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 2 Inverness 2

However the Highlanders' boss did praise Falkirk's resilience and his opposite number Ray McKinnon was pleased with the performance and attitude to come back from a goal down, twice, and with his new set of players.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Falkirk 2-2 Inverness CT matchday blog

He admitted he is also looking to add further to the squad, but one anticipated target has hit a stumbling block after partially agreeing a deal.