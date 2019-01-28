Falkirk 2 ICT 2: Fans views

Here’s what you had to say after Falkirk’s 2-2 draw with Inverness on Saturday.

Gordon Robertson: “Good game, awful decisions, the lad Keillor Dunn is a player. McShane is going to be great for us, keeper is a find & Big McKenna looks solid. How did Waddington get the hook instead of Osman is beyond me.”

Falkirk fans watched the team score twice, but ship two goals too. Picture Michael Gillen.

Calum Walker: “Very frustrating again felt we should have won with the chances at the end 100 times better going forward but silly mistakes at the back have cost us again! Draws no longer good enough.”

Alister Tetsill: “Definitely improved but missed Paton I feel. We cannot afford draws at this point in the season.”

Derek Easton: “Too slow in decision making, team and management! Osman needs to be benched!!”

Mike Miller: “Sorry to say it but Osman was poorest player we had on the park, his passing was awful and for such a tall man he could not jump to save himself. Otherwise we played much better than past games and the team looks like we can at least do something to stop the rot so it’s onwards and hopefully UPwards.”

Sean McKinna: “Another striker to arrive hopefully, from good source, definite improvement though in quality of playing staff.”

Steven Gow: “Need another three quality players at least or we are down.”

Philip Vass: “Awful bottom of the table!”

Daryl Mullen: “Paton and Keillor Dunn changed the game. Rudden was unfortunate with his miss at the end, McShane’s an absolute player but he needs someone who complements his style. Really should’ve taken the three points today.”

Alex Hastings: “It’s a positive, better than the turn of the year with commitment and it will be difficult but it can be done so we all need to show the same commitment from our side.”

Rod Moore: “Game seemed to pass Osman by - maybe a different formation would help him, his distribution at times was woeful but overall it was a good game and both teams were trying to win it. Last few minutes we had a couple of guilt edged chances. Some great finds by the management so onto next week and hopefully QOS can go home defeated.”

Jimmy Glennon: “Pies, brutal. Soup and Stovies needed. Footie needs another week or two at least. Subs unsure... never been over to Faslane for a while.”

Colin Caroline Barron: “Players looked hungrier than we have seen all season. ICT were tough opposition and it was always going to be a tough one. New players showed some great promise especially Burgoyne , lovejoy and Washington. If only we could get a seasoned striker we could start to climb.”

Colin Eadie: “Really need to start a run of winning games. Still three quality players short imo. If we don’t get them i dont think there is enough there to stay up.”

Keith Kleinman: “Tried hard but not good enough lost poor goals and the striker missed from three yards not good.”

Jean Yvonne Kirk: “A lot more fluidity to the game and good to see. Cracking goal from the corner kick. Time will tell.”