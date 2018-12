Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen was trackside capturing all of the images from derby day.

Here are the moments that mattered as Tom Beadling and Dunfermline put a lacklustre Falkirk side to the sword. Click here for the match report.

But ex-Bairn Myles Hippolyte levelled. Picture Michael Gillen. Johnston Press JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Awful marking let Tom Beadling put the visitors 2-1 up. Picture Michael Gillen. Johnston Press JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The demeanour of the Falkirk fans only got worse as the game wore on. Picture Michael Gillen. Johnston Press JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Beadling put the Pars 3-1 ahead in the second half. Picture Michael Gillen. Johnston Press JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more