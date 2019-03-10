Jordan McGhee

Falkirk 2 Ayr United 0: Moments that mattered

Chief photographer Michael Gillen was on the touchline to bring you the best of the action at The Falkirk Stadium.

Falkirk went eight games unbeaten with a stunning double from Jordan McGhee.

BBC Scotland Friday night football presenters Steven Thompson and Scott McDonald watched the action. Picture: Michael Gillen.

1. Falkirk 0 Ayr 0

BBC Scotland Friday night football presenters Steven Thompson and Scott McDonald watched the action. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Ross Doohan rescued Ayr early on after a slip from ex-Bairn Aaron Muirhead. Picture: Michael Gillen.

2. Falkirk 0 Ayr 0

Ross Doohan rescued Ayr early on after a slip from ex-Bairn Aaron Muirhead. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
An overhit cross on 26 minutes gave Falkirk the lead. Picture: Michael Gillen.

3. Falkirk 1 Ayr 0

An overhit cross on 26 minutes gave Falkirk the lead. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Jordan McGhee couldn't believe his luck. Picture: Michael Gillen.

4. Falkirk 1 Ayr 0

Jordan McGhee couldn't believe his luck. Picture: Michael Gillen.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3