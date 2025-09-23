Falkirk fight back from two goals down to secure precious point against Hibs at home in Scottish Premiership cracker, writes Robbie Hill.

Falkirk fought back from two goals down to earn a well-deserved point against Hibernian at home on Tuesday night with Man United loanee Ethan Williams stealing the show with two brilliant assists.

The Scottish Premiership newcomers battled back from losing two first-half goals to secure a 2-2 draw, with Ross MacIver and Liam Henderson on target for John McGlynn’s side.

The Bairns started the game brightly with a Calvin Miller breakaway. He managed to swing in a low cross to Ethan Williams who forced a great save from Raphael Sallinger to keep the score level after the opening minute.

This kickstarted a fiery opening fifteen minutes with both sides creating opportunities to open the scoring. There was a chance for Hibs as Jamie McGrath’s corner found the head of Kieron Bowie, however the striker couldn’t generate enough power to truly test Scott Bain and the score remained level.

Hibs then created another opportunity through a Nicky Cadden cross which found the head of Bowie. This time his header did test Bain and it was clear to see that the combination of both Cadden and Bowie would cause the hosts some serious problems throughout the 90 minutes.

The visitors really settled into the game and looked by far the better side following the opening twenty minutes. McGrath slid through Hibernian skipper, Martin Boyle, on the left hand side and his effort forced Bain into another decent stop.

A mix-up at the back from Falkirk would then allow Bowie a golden opportunity to put his side ahead. Bain came up with a great save once again.

Hibs finally opened the scoring through a controversial penalty with 30 minutes played. The spot kick was awarded following a handball from Ethan Williams as he rushed out to block a cross before the ball was thumped at him from close range. Boyle made no mistake from the spot and slotted the visitors into a deserved lead.

It wasn’t long before Hibs doubled their lead, this time through McGrath. It was a good move from the visitors as they worked the ball nicely into the box before the midfielder took advantage of Falkirk’s failure to clear, taking the ball on the turn before dispatching a tidy finish into the bottom-right corner.

It was a near instant response from the Bairns though who were certainly not going down without a fight. Williams skipped down the right wing and delivered a dangerous cross into the Hibs box, which was met by Ross MacIver who showed his instinct in front of goal - burying the ball from close range to give the hosts a lifeline on the stroke of half-time.

Falkirk came out guns blazing in the second period and Hibs really struggled to gain back control of the game. Both sides knew the next goal in this game was crucial and as the hour mark approached, the Bairns were by far the more dangerous of the two.

The hard work would eventually pay off for Falkirk after 64 minutes, with Williams delivering a brilliant cross following a short corner which found the head of Henderson. His header left Sallinger with no chance and flew into the bottom-right corner, sending The Falkirk Stadium into raptures and commencing the hunt for a winner.

Hibs battled hard to get back on top however Falkirk’s momentum was simply too much to handle. It wasn’t long before Sallinger was forced to make another great save, this time denying MacIver with just over twenty minutes to play.

The home crowd were really making their voices heard now, pushing the Bairns to try and snatch a late victory. Despite all of Falkirk’s late pressure, they were unable to find the winner which they probably deserved.

Team information: Falkirk 2-2 Hibs

Falkirk Starting XI: Scott Bain, Keelan Adams, Leon McCann, Liam Henderson (63’), Brad Spencer ©, Ross MacIver (45+1’), Lewis Neilson, Henry Cartwright, Dylan Tait, Ethan Williams, Calvin Miller.

Substitutes: Nicky Hogarth, Brian Graham, Alfredo Agyeman, Gary Oliver, Connor Allan, Filip Lissah, Scott Arfield, Sam Hart, Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi.

Hibernian Starting XI: Raphael Sallinger, Warren O’Hora, Kieron Bowie, Martin Boyle © (pen 30’), Miguel Chaiwa, Jamie McGrath (42’), Nicky Cadden, Josh Mulligan, Jordan Obita, Daniel Barlaser, Rocky Bushiri.

Substitutes: Jordan Smith, Grant Hanley, Dylan Levitt, Chris Cadden, Jack Iredale, Thibault Klidje, Junior Hoilett, Josh Campbell, Rudi Allan-Molotnikov.

Referee: Calum Scott. Assistant Referees: Alastair Taylor and Scott Anderson. Fourth Official: Grant Irvine. Attendance: 7,491.