Falkirk fought back twice to secure a point against Dundee United in their Scottish Premiership opener - here’s our key takeaways.

Falkirk fought back twice to secure a point against Dundee United on Sunday as they opened the Scottish Premiership season with a 2-2 draw in front of a sold-out crowd.

Second-half strikes from Dylan Tait and Ethan Ross cancelled out goals from the visitors’ Max Watters and Ivan Dolcek in an end-to-end clash.

Five minutes before the break, the Bairns found themselves behind when Watters smashed home following a poor clearance from Liam Henderson. The defender found himself in a difficult position when the ball came across the area - and he could only divert the ball to the on-loan Barnsley winger.

In the second half, Falkirk showed up stronger. Tait’s leveller was a cracker. After 50 minutes, the home side struck up their best bit of play through Keelan Adams’ run. His cross was deflected to Brad Spencer, who set up midfielder Tait with a ball that allowed him to curl home.

The Bairns were made to pay for poor defending after 70 minutes when Dolcek fired home on the angle at Scott Bain’s near post, with Lewis Neilson not being able to stop the on-rushing Croatian. But once again, the battled back swiftly. Just two minutes later, Ross managed to find the back of the net via massive deflection. The build-up play was superb again - with Tait and Adams both involved again.

Tait shows his top-flight class

It’s been some start to the season for Dylan Tait. Before this season started - he’d scored six goals for Falkirk. He’s now one off that tally already for the competitive campaign after the opening day. A hat-trick against Brechin City and a goal last time out against The Spartans has highlighted his prowess in front of goal. But actually, just in general, he’s probably been Falkirk’s top performer so far this campaign. His finish against United was excellent. He made it look easy and curled home a cracker in the box with his weaker foot. It is clear that the former Hibs ace will be an asset in the middle of the park for Falkirk this season. He’s got a point to prove in that regard having not gotten his shot at Easter Road.

Physicality and time on the ball

It wasn’t all good from Falkirk, to be fair. They learned a lesson from United in some elements of the game. As expected, the top-flight teams have real physicality and there was a couple of occasions that saw the likes of United’s Panutche Camara dominate the midfield. The likes of Brad Spencer - usually so calm and composed - did get caught out a couple of times taking too long on the ball.

Dundee United winger Max Watters' celebrates his goal against Falkirk | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The time that you got on the ball in the Championship and League One certainly doesn’t exist in the Premiership. You can see that it is clear that the Bairns need to still add a few players to their ranks, and you’d imagine that one of the key attributes they will be on the hunt for is a physical presence.

McGlynn has options on the bench

Alfredo Agyeman caused some bother and Leicester loanee Henry Cartwright did what he had to towards the end of the match but it was duo Aidan Nesbitt and Ross MacIver who really impressed off the bench. The pleasing thing for boss McGlynn will be that all of his subs didn’t weaken his team. The likes of Brian Graham and Scott Arfield can really bring big moments - but it wasn’t to be today and having Nesbitt and MacIver come on changed the tide for Falkirk. Nesbitt added the energy and spark that was needed in the match, and he also showed his class on the ball with a brilliant reverse pass through to Agyeman. Striker MacIver put himself about and really caused United’s backline trouble. He’ll be disappointed to have dragged a low effort wide of target but he showed up well too.

Teams: Falkirk 2-2 Dundee United

Falkirk: Bain, Adams, Henderson, Neilson, McCann, Spencer, Tait (50’), Arfield, Ross. (73’), Miller, Graham.

Subs: Hogarth, MacIver, Nesbitt, Cartwright, Oliver, Allan, Walker, McCafferty.

Dundee United: Kucherenko, Esselink, Lovu, Sevelj, Camara, Sapsford, Sibbald, Dolcek (71’), Keresztas, Watters (40’), Pappoe.

Subs: Richards, Fotheringham, Thomson, O’Donnell, Cleall-Harding, Constable, Beattie, Welsh.

Referee: John Beaton.

VAR: Calum Scott.

Attendance: 7,624.

FH POTM: Dylan Tait.