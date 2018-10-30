Falkirk 1 Ross County 1: First home goal of the season

Fans saw the first Falkirk goal at The Falkirk Stadium in this league campaign... but it wasn't scored by a Bairn.

Instead it was Don Cowie who headed in an own goal to register Falkirk's first home goal of the SOFL Championship season, only to have that fortunate goal cancelled out by the Bairns own over-playing and a curling Iain Vigurs strike.

RObson's cross catches the unfortunate DOn Cowie for Falkirk's opener. Picture Michael Gillen.

Falkirk were much more confident against the league leaders tonight than they have been for most of this miserable season.

But their confidence and composure was punished by Vigurs and the league leaders.

This was still an unlikely point gained though against a good Highland side.

Falkirk stood up to them and should have had a goal from one of their own palyers at least in the first half.

It's the first league celebration at the Falkirk Stadium this term. Picture Michael Gillen.

Zak Rudden was a yard away from converting Deimantas Petravicius' low cut-back in the first half, and Paul Paton stubbed his foot in the ground when the goal was gaping and the ball in front of him six yards out just before half-time.

Neither could convert in front of the south stand, but Don Cowie did, running onto a Tommy Robson cross that had floated over Rudden and into his path.

It was a positive attacking performance from the Bairns and the huge gulf in the league table between the sides was not as clear on the field of play, though County controlled possession for long periods and Falkirk camped on the edge of David Mitchell's area. The goalkeeper though barely had a first half save to make, other than pawing out an over-hit Stelios Demitrious cross.

In the second half it was a different story, but the Bairns looked comfortable and grwew into their lead, only for it to be snatched from their grasp.

The committed defending saw the midfield regularly missing with the players backing up into defence. Andy Irving marshalled the ball wide to the corner flag but cleverly played a short disguised pass to Rudden rather than booting up the line. Rudden in turn played inside to the free Robson whose clearance was charged down and the ball fell kindly for Vigurs just over 20 yards out and he curlsed inside Mitchell's post. Lovely finish, nightmare for the Bairns caught playing too cute at the back.

Still they could have had more. A slaloming run from Petravicius ended in a shot deflected wide and another effort from Iriving late on had the fans roaring again - for the first time this season in a positive manner - but it ended in stalemate.