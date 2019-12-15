Falkirk 1 Raith Rovers 1: Your Views

You had your say on social media following yesterday’s fiery 1-1 draw.

Ian Charles: “The team played well, some excellent effort. Longridge & McManus looked excellent. However, the referee was a significant issue. Awful decision making, Raith 22 constant fouling and spoken to on a number of occasions not booked until the 74th minute, a flailing elbow in McManus’ face only got a yellow? At least two offsides where McManus was five yards behind the defender when the ball was played. I saw the Telfer incident didn’t look like a red to me.”

READ MORE: Falkirk 1 Raith Rovers 1 - Managers react

John McInally: “A lot of heart in that performance. McManus and Longridge worked tirelessly all afternoon and Miller was excellent. Long may it continue.”

Paul Cruickshanks: “The Ref was a joke was he trying to book everyone in the team. At least the players looked like they were playing more like a team.”

Jean Yvonne Kirk: “Well at least we saw that the players have fire in their belly, the ref was poo!”

HOW IT HAPPENED: Falkirk 1 Raith Rovers 1 matchday blog

Danielle Tully: “Ref was pretty card happy and sending our players off without a batter of the eyelid but wait a second.... Raith’s number 22 got warned more than five times before getting a yellow! Shoulda put his strip on.”

John Fairley: “A great performance under the circumstance, until Gomis got his marching orders we where well on top and looked more likely to score. Looking forward to more performances like this with 11 players on the pitch.”

MATCH REPORT: Falkirk 1 Raith Rovers 1

Iain Murray: “Referees in the Premier League are rotten – League One are beyond rotten. Sat opposite Telfer’s tackle - a yellow would have been a travesty. Gomis could easily have seen red at his first booking. McManus had a great shift and Longridge is a class above. Not good to see people leaving the ground after RR goal though - that’s not support.”

Keith Kleinman: “Ref cost us two points and wasted what could have been a good game.”