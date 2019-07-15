13-07-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Livingston FC. The Scottish League Cup, SPFL Betfred Cup 2019 - 2020, Group G. Denny Johnstone 10 shot blocked by Alan Lithgow 4 rebounds off him towards Matijar Sarkic 30, who drop the ball for Conor Sammon 18 to slot home his first goal for Falkirk.

Falkirk 1 Livingston 1: 90 minutes in nine images

Falkirk lost out on penalty kicks in their Betfred Cup season opener on Saturday.

Chief photographer Michael Gillen was on the touchline to capture the best of the action.

Club captain Gregor Buchanan led the Bairns out for the season opener. Picture Michael Gillen.
There was a Falkirk Stadium return for former Bairns boss Gary Holt. Picture Michael Gillen.
Lyndon Dykes was fortunate to give Livi the lead after winning an aerial duel with Buchanan and then beating Cammy Bell. Picture Michael Gillen.
Alan Muir allowed the challenge and his performance upset the Bairns conti9ngent with Aiden Connolly pleading with him here. Picture Michael Gillen.
