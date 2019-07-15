Falkirk 1 Livingston 1: 90 minutes in nine images
Falkirk lost out on penalty kicks in their Betfred Cup season opener on Saturday.
Chief photographer Michael Gillen was on the touchline to capture the best of the action.
Club captain Gregor Buchanan led the Bairns out for the season opener. Picture Michael Gillen.
There was a Falkirk Stadium return for former Bairns boss Gary Holt. Picture Michael Gillen.
Lyndon Dykes was fortunate to give Livi the lead after winning an aerial duel with Buchanan and then beating Cammy Bell. Picture Michael Gillen.
Alan Muir allowed the challenge and his performance upset the Bairns conti9ngent with Aiden Connolly pleading with him here. Picture Michael Gillen.
