Falkirk 1 Dundee Utd 1: Players views

Here's what the Bairns players said about the game on social media

@NNTodorov: What an atmosphere. Great point today ! Onto Friday now @FalkirkFC #COYB

Demi Petravicius has a go late on. Picture: Michael Gillen.

@BurgoyneH1: Tough game today against a good Dundee Utd side but the lads were excellent and we grinded out a great point onto friday now! #bairns #coyb

@Osmann1987: Good positive result today on we go to the next! Still unbeaten 2019

@MarkWaddington8: Good point today and the unbeaten run continues

@davisjames10: Great point today at home to keep the unbeaten run in 2019 going, shame to pick up a niggle but ready for the next one, fans once again incredible

