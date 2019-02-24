23-02-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Dundee United FC. SPFL Ladbrokes Championship. Pavol Safranko 14 and Paul Dixon 23.

Falkirk 1 Dundee Utd 1: Moments that mattered

Chief photographer Michael Gillen was on the touchline to bring you the best of the action at The Falkirk Stadium.

United had two players stretchered off, while Cammy Smith’s opener was cancelled out by Ciaran McKenna’s late header.

Jordan McGhee headed against his own bar in the early stages.

1. Falkirk 0 Dundee United 0

Jordan McGhee headed against his own bar in the early stages.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
United fans dodged health and safety to scale the siding of the north stand to hang this banner.

2. Falkirk 0 Dundee United 0

United fans dodged health and safety to scale the siding of the north stand to hang this banner.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Frederic Frans went off injured after challenge with Davis Keillor Dunn.

3. Falkirk 0 Dundee United 0

Frederic Frans went off injured after challenge with Davis Keillor Dunn.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
He was the first of two United players to be stretchered off.

4. Falkirk 0 Dundee United 0

He was the first of two United players to be stretchered off.
jpimedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4