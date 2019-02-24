Falkirk 1 Dundee Utd 1: Moments that mattered
Chief photographer Michael Gillen was on the touchline to bring you the best of the action at The Falkirk Stadium.
United had two players stretchered off, while Cammy Smith’s opener was cancelled out by Ciaran McKenna’s late header.
1. Falkirk 0 Dundee United 0
Jordan McGhee headed against his own bar in the early stages.
2. Falkirk 0 Dundee United 0
United fans dodged health and safety to scale the siding of the north stand to hang this banner.
3. Falkirk 0 Dundee United 0
Frederic Frans went off injured after challenge with Davis Keillor Dunn.
4. Falkirk 0 Dundee United 0
He was the first of two United players to be stretchered off.
