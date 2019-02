Ray McKinnon and Robbie Neilson reflect on the draw at Westfield.

United took the lead through Cammy Smith's tap-in but Falkirk battled back and scored a late leveller through Ciaran McKenna.

Ray McKinnon was back in the dug-out. Picture Michael Gillen.

The goal keeps the Bairns off the bottom of the league and moves United level with Ayr United in second.

