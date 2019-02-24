Falkirk 1 Dundee United 1: Fans View

Here’s what you had to say after yesterday’s 1-1 draw in the SPFL Championship at The Falkirk Stadium.

@UncleBairn: We weren’t at our best, far from it. Pre January we lose that game, but we hung in there and got what could be a vital point.

Falkirk v Dundee United. Picture: Michael Gillen.

John Fairley: Still inviting teams push up and we’re defending deep. Could see the Dundee Utd goal coming. Good effort to get back into the game and force a draw. Would still like to see a mor offensive approach earlier in the game.

@Phil201312: Need to do more to stay up.

Gary Miller: A good hard fought point a bit unlucky with 50-50 balls and the ref was terrible, ruined the flow at times. Our goalie a bit nervy but he’s a good keeper. bring on morton.

Gordon Mccall: Blood and guts battle but got a fair result for the effort

Gary McLachlan: We just drew with the Champions and weren’t exactly hanging on for a point.

Craig Hamilton: Hard to watch at times and also frustrating because the referee allowed them to get away with murder

Ian Macnab: Enjoyed going behind the goals today great atomsphere when we scored well lucky to escape with a draw well lucky.

Ian Gaynor-Kirk: Plenty of fight shown today, we weren’t great in the first 75 minutes of this game but that final quarter really roared on back at them. Referee was poor, again, SFA really need to do something to drive up standards, admitting there is a problem would be a good first step! McKenna is a real find, Paton is now the leader and solid player we’d hoped for when he was signed. I think Todorov could be a player for us, he held the ball up well and has that strength and presence in the final third I think we have been lacking. I hope he can start some games alongside Zak to give him the support he needs. Also noticeable for that final 10 / 15 minutes was the introduction of a bit of width which started to deliver more opportunities for the forwards. Hopefully that can be built upon over the coming weeks.

@cwab1964: Worthy man of the match.

James Ashe: Getting better, pre Xmas we wouldn’t have come back to get a point. Wish we’d think about playing two strikers from the start though and stop showing so much respect to the opposition teams!

Ccraig Cruickshanks: We’ve have never came back earlier in the season. Great fighting spirit as set by Paton in the drop ball. Could have went on and won it.

Alister Tetsill: Paton can change a game, definitely one of my favourite players the now. First time I’ve come out smiling and my throat sore from shouting this season. Plenty of fight today. Coyb

Gael Alexander-Doyle: I think I’m gradually falling in love with Paul Paton. His aggression got us the equaliser.

Jean Yvonne Kirk: Only got going in last 15min after Zak went off, missed Osman today, we will take the draw.

XAllie XOliver: A hard fought but vital point. Great header from McKenna. I don’t like to moan about refs, but we played against 12 today. Some woeful decisions and missed/ignored incidents. Felt they were trying to get a reaction from Keillor-dunn, too. Torodov made a great difference for the short time he was on. COYB!

Alex Hastings: With every match a cup final to the end of the season we need effort and fighters, we have that now.

Chris Hynd: Great point against the best team we’ve faced in 2019. Every game between now and the end of the season is huge

@cwalkerffc: Excellent point.

Alan Bennie: With the other results today, was a big point.

Kenny Munro: Good fight and created a few chances, better with two up front and Todorov and jarvis worked well together on to the next game and hopefully three points

Neil Gibson: Great fight and spirit showed from the lads, the previous mob wouldn’t have salvaged a point from the game.

David Morrison: Good to see Ray’s change in formation get us a valuable point. Difficult game made harder with a poor referee.

Dougy Manson: Hard fought and getting caught cold start of second half almost hurt us. We move on still undefeated this year and will fight for our life’s right to the end