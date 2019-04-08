Zak Rudden runs back to the half way line after equalising.

Falkirk 1 Alloa Athletic 2: Moments that mattered

It was a bitterly disappointing afternoon for Falkirk at home to Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Here are the key moments from the match, which saw the Bairns slip back into the Championship's bottom two.

Zak Rudden has the first chance with this header on 23 minutes.

1. Falkirk 0-0 Alloa

Zak Rudden has the first chance with this header on 23 minutes.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Dario Zanatta fires Alloa into the lead from inside the area.

2. Falkirk 0-1 Alloa

Dario Zanatta fires Alloa into the lead from inside the area.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Zak Rudden equalises for Falkirk just seconds after the restart.

3. Falkirk 1-1 Alloa

Zak Rudden equalises for Falkirk just seconds after the restart.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Moments after scoring, Rudden nearly put the Bairns ahead with this effort.

4. Falkirk 1-1 Alloa

Moments after scoring, Rudden nearly put the Bairns ahead with this effort.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3