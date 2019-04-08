Falkirk 1 Alloa Athletic 2: Moments that mattered
It was a bitterly disappointing afternoon for Falkirk at home to Alloa Athletic on Saturday.
Here are the key moments from the match, which saw the Bairns slip back into the Championship's bottom two.
1. Falkirk 0-0 Alloa
Zak Rudden has the first chance with this header on 23 minutes.
2. Falkirk 0-1 Alloa
Dario Zanatta fires Alloa into the lead from inside the area.
3. Falkirk 1-1 Alloa
Zak Rudden equalises for Falkirk just seconds after the restart.
4. Falkirk 1-1 Alloa
Moments after scoring, Rudden nearly put the Bairns ahead with this effort.
