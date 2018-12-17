It was a cold, wet and miserable December afternoon. Picture: Michael Gillen / JPIMedia

Falkirk 0 Morton 0: In pictures

Goals were in the deep freeze during Saturday’s cold SPFL Championship encounter.

Neither side could make the break through in some horrible playing conditions.  Read More: match report

Sleet, hail and icy rain fell throughout the first half. Picture: Michael Gillen / JPIMedia
Ruben Sammut was the only Bairn not to wear long sleeves. Picture: Michael Gillen / JPIMedia
David Mitchell was alert to this Aaron Muirhead defensive header, and headed it clear himself. Picture: Michael Gillen / JPIMedia
Gregor Buchanan was injured in a collision with the Bairns goalkeeper and had to be substituted. Picture: Michael Gillen / JPIMedia
