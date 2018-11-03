Falkirk 0 Ayr 1: In Quotes - Ray McKinnon and Ian McCall

Ayr manager Ian McCall was surprised Falkirk lined up so defensively against his side.

But the boss admitted he understood exactly why Ray McKinnon had done what he did - because he has to gather as many points as he can before January.

Ian McCall and Ray McKinnon. Picture Michael Gillen.

McCall reckons the Bairns have improved, but their pitch hasn't.

Ray McKinnon just rued his side's misfortune at playing so well against the league leaders twice in a week and only having one point to show for it.

