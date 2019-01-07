Ex-West Ham and Arsenal youth Tom Dallison leaves Falkirk

Falkirk have parted company with ex-Cambridge United defender Tom Dallison after just eight months.

The centre half, who moved north from Brighton, was Paul Hartley’s first signing of the summer.

However despite his pedigree coming with a youth background at Premiership clubs Arsenal, West Ham and Brighton, he only managed 15 appearances for the club and hadn’t started a game since October.

The Romford-born player featured nine times under Ray McKinnon, including one substitute appearance as a striker and the Bairns boss has agreed a mutual termination of Dallison’s mammoth two-year contract at the Falkirk Stadium.

The 22-year-old did not make the bench for Saturday’s win at Ayr and saw Cieran McKenna and Paul Dixon arrive to compete for central defensive places last week.

IN: Ian McShane (St Mirren), Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia), Ross MacLean (Motherwell), Mark Waddington (Stoke), Shayne Lavery (Everton, loan), Ciaran McKenna (Duke University).

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released), Prince Buaben (end of contract), Dennon Lewis (released), Ruben Sammut (Chelsea, loan terminated), Mark Russell (released), Tom Dallison (released).