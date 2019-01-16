Ex-Bairns boss Steven Pressley lands Carlisle job

Former Falkirk defender and manager Steven Pressley has been announced as Carlisle United’s new manager.

Falkirk gave the former Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Dundee United defender his first managerial role almost nine years ago.

Pressley unearthed Bairns gems such as Lyle Taylor and Farid El Alagui. Picture John Devlin.

He replaced Eddie May as Bairns boss as the club fought relegation from the then SPL.

In total Elvis was in charge at The Falkirk Stadium for 143 games, with a win percentage of 44%. He led the club to the SFL Challenge Cup in April 2012.

He also steered the club to two Hampden visits, one a 3-1 League Cup defeat to Celtic and the other a 4-3 extra time defeat to Hibs. However after sealing the Scottish Cup semi-final with a win over Hamilton, he moved south to another of his former clubs, Coventry City.

After a spell at the Ricoh Arena he also spent time in charge of Fleetwood Town and Paphos in Cyprus.

He will replace John Sheridan at Brunton Park with the Cumbrian club currently sitting sixth in skybet League Two.