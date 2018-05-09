Ex-Arsenal man is first Falkirk signing of the summer

Paul Hartley has made his first signing of the close season – from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Centre back Tom Dallison will join the Bairns on a two-year deal on July 1.

The defender was shown round The Falkirk Stadium earlier this month and took in the final game of the season against St Mirren.

After coming through the youth ranks at West Ham and Arsenal, 22-year-old Dallison joined Brighton five years ago but has been farmed out on loan from the Seagulls several times, most recently to Accrington Stanley.

Standing at over six feet tall, Dallison could be a direct replacement for Peter Grant or Paul Watson, both of whom were on the list of players released by the Bairns last week.