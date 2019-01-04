Everton striker poised for Falkirk move

More transfer activity is expected at The Falkirk Stadium today.

After yesterday’s trio of arrivals and four departures took the Bairns’ business to five in and six out this transfer window, more is expected today.

Lavery came through at Portadown before his move to Goodison Park.

Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery has been named locally as a target. The striker made his international debut in May last year despite having no appearances for the Premier League side.

We told you back in November how Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon was looking to Everton, and his contact with ex-Dundee United team-mate Duncan Ferguson, for potential new recruits.

Sources have also suggested a central defender could be announced as another new recruit.

Duncan Ferguson, played at Dundee United as did Bairns boss McKinnon. Ferguson is now a coach at Everton.

JANUARY TRANSFER TRACKER

IN: Ian McShane (St Mirren), Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia), Ross MacLean (Motherwell), Mark Waddington (Stoke).

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released), Prince Buaben (released), Dennon Lewis (released), Ruben Sammut (Chelsea, loan terminated), Mark Russell (released).

