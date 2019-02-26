Everton striker Lavery well aware of Duncan Ferguson’s cult status

Shayne Lavery still hears Duncan Ferguson’s name chanted by the Everton fans at Goodison Park.

The 20-year-old Northern Irishman has linked up with Ray McKinnon, an old team-mate of the legendary striker, who also had spells at Newcastle, Dundee United and Rangers in Ferguson’s native central Scotland.

Duncan Ferguson is now a coach at Everton after two spells as a player at Goodison Park (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Big Dunc grew up just a few miles up the road from Lavery’s temporary home at The Falkirk Stadium, in Stirling, but his status stretches across the border.

Lavery said: “Duncan Ferguson is down at Everton. Everyone loves him.

“But it’s mainly first team you do see him around though. you’ll see him in the gym he still goes to the gym regularly and he’s a really nice guy.

“He still gets his chant from the crowd at Goodison Park – he’s a big presence and a big name at the club.

Shayne Lavery

I’ve seen on Twitter and stuff videos of him still pop up and you see how good he was back then and you see why the fans do still sing his name because how good he was then.

“He was an old team-mate of my manager here at Falkirk and I think they had spoken about getting me up here.

“It was David Unsworth I spoke to about my loan. I also spoke to Michael O’Neill [the Northern Ireland manager] and my agent.

“I’m looking for game time because before Falkirk I hadn’t had much, and trying to get myself into the starting 11.”