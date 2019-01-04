Everton's highly rated Northern Irish striker signs for Falkirk

Shayne Lavery has joined Falkirk for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old forward has joined the 'Ray-volution' at Falkirk as boss Ray McKinnon attempts to re-build his squad and save their SPFL Championship status.

Back in November we revealed how Ray McKinnon was assessing youngsters at Goodison Park, and utilising contacts at Everton including former team-mate Duncan Ferguson.

Today, his dealings came to fruition with the recruitment of Lavery, who comes highly recommended by the North's boss Michael O'Neill.

O'Neill gave the youngster his full international debut last May in a match in Panama, despite Lavery having never played a senior match for Everton.