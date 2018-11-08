Everton just one of ‘hundreds’ of leads Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon is following

Ray McKinnon is tapping into contacts from his playing days and time with the SFA as he tries to strengthen Falkirk.

As he revealed at last weeks’ fans forum, the Bairns boss has been speaking to Everton about potential new recruits as he aims to rebalance his team and “change the dynamic” of the dressing room.

Ray McKinnon.

However it’s not just the Liverpool giants he’s speaking to – it’s many clubs and contacts throughout the country, including Wolves – and it’s not easy.

McKinnon explained: “I’m using all my contacts from when I was running courses for the SFA and you come across a lot of coaches and different people.

“I’ve got contacts Everton people like Duncan Ferguson and people are being mentioned to us so we are following up leads – hundreds of leads – but availability is what we are needing to find out.

Darren Taylor, Ray McKinnon and Margaret Lang.

“I know people at Wolves but it’s not just about contacts it’s about the best quality of young players being available to come to Scotland.”

With the Bairns seeking out able and willing young players to enhance the squad, they are competing with some huge clubs south of the border seeking to do the same in some of the lower leagues in the football league structure.

He added: “A lot of teams in England look at clubs to send their players out to the Championship clubs – Premier League sides can send their best youngster out to Aston Villa for example. They might think the next level down to League One below that for some – they can go to Sunderland there.

“So you need to be very careful or what sort of players are available to come to Scotland and come to the Championship. We need to know who they are and what they are and what their qualities are and we are working hard between now and January to see what we can source.

“We are speaking to everyone, it’s not just Everton.”

McKinnon has funds to use though after the board committed what is understood to be a six-figure sum to his rebuilding.

He added: “The club made a statement about there being funds there which is great and very supportive and we are appreciative of that.

“We have just got to make sure that if we can use it that we use it wisely. We need to bring players in here better than what we’ve got and get the right balance in the team. We are looking at changing the dynamics of a team and that’s what we will work on for the next eight weeks.”

