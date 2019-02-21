Eddie May's 15 Falkirk signings - where are they now? Eddie May was recently back in the hot seat - albeit briefly - at Hibs, but how did he do in the transfer market during his time at Falkirk? Here's a look back at the 15 signings he made during his time in charge of the Bairns. 1. Jack Compton Jack Compton is the ultimate journeyman - having played for eight clubs since leaving Falkirk in 2012. Portsmouth, Colchester, Hartlepool, Yeovil, Newport, Merthyr, Bath and Chippenham Town. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Ryan Flynn Ryan Flynn played over 70 games for Falkirk before heading down south for successful spells with Sheffield United and Oldham. Now back in Scotland with St Mirren. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Colin Healy Colin Healy moved to Falkirk on loan from Ipswich Town, where he stayed until 2012 before leaving to join Cork City, for whom he has now appeared over 100 times. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Kjartan Finnbogason Kjartan Finnbogason joined Falkirk on loan from Sandefjord in Norway and never returned to play in Scotland. He's now with Velje BK, aged 32. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4