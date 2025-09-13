Scott Arfield has been revealed as Falkirk’s highest-rated player on EA Sports FC 26 as gamers prepare for the release of this year’s edition of the popular football simulation game.

FC 26 releases on Friday, September 26 with early access starting a week earlier for some. Ultimate Team, as always, will be popular with fans collecting player cards in order to build up their own club. Many Falkirk fans will be including their favourite stars in their squads - with evolutions over the course of the year allowing lower-rated cards the opportunity to catch up with the power curve.

Former Rangers ace Arfield, 36, is the Bairns’ highest-rated card and one of only two silver within the Falkirk ranks alongside summer signing Scott Bain - who joined the club after departing Celtic. The rest of John McGlynn’s team are bronze, with many lacking even a single playstyle. Evolution-wise, Calvin Miller with his low starting rating and rapid playstyle will be a decent card to build up. The same goes for left-back Sean Mackie with his rapid and slide tackle playstyles. Connor Allan is the unlucky player to be the lowest-rated.

Thanks to Falkirk’s promotion back to the top flight of Scottish football, the club will feature across FC 26 with fans being able to manage the club in Career Mode for example. The likes of Crunchy Carrots, the club’s main sponsor, will benefit from the exposure of the Bairns’ home and away kits being in the game.