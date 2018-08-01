Dylan Mackin looks to strike Haber partnership

Dylan Mackin hopes that himself and new signing Marcus Haber can form a strike partnership together, despite being similar types of player.

Mackin, six foot one, and Haber, six foot three, are strong, physical players and could be labelled as 'target men', but that doesn't stop Mackin from hoping the two can form a relationship on the pitch.

Dylan Mackin celebrates against East Fife

Recently signed from Livingston, Mackin realises that Haber is here to compete for his place in the starting team, but believes they can play alongside each other, too.

"I thought we linked quite well at times when he came on [against East Fife]. I definitely think we can play together.

"It is competition, but hopefully we can score some goals together and have a successful season."

Mackin has been at the club since July 10, and has now started three out of four games.

A bandaged Dylan Mackin

The striker is delighted to be in Navy Blue, and hopes that the game time continues to come.

"Game time was going to be limited at Livingston, so it's good to be playing week in week out. Hopefully scoring a couple of goals against East Fife will see me keep my place."

The 21-year-old made no secret of what type of player he is, adding: "I like to fight and scrap with centre halves, bring the ball in and have people play off me."

Mackin is aiming to retain his place for this weekend's Championship owner, which sees the Bairns face Highlanders Inverness at The Falkirk Stadium.