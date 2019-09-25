Durnan’s decided - but which Falkirk goal do you think was better?

Two weeks, two wins, two clean sheets and two goal of the season contenders from Michael Doyle and Morgaro Gomis means the mood in the Falkirk camp is high this week.

Since Saturday’s 3-0 success at Stranraer debate has raged over which of the two goals, from the unlikeliest of sources, was better, but for Bairns defender Mark Durnan the choice is easy.

“Definitely Mo’s,” the defender laughed when the Falkirk Herald posed the question this week. “I think we can all agree in the dressing room that Mo’s was better because Doyler’s tried to clear it and it’s gone in the top corner.

“But wee Mo meant it and I was absolutely delighted for him after winding him up about not hitting the target a few times this season.”

It’s a better atmosphere to have a laugh and a joke about some sensational strikes after three weeks without a goal and slipping to fourth in the league.

“There’s a happiness around the place with things beginning to click and we’ll take any goal, a 40-yarder or a wee tap-in, they both count at the end of the day. “

Michael Doyle scored against Forfar

The Bairns face East Fife on Saturday seeking more goals and more clean sheets for Durnan and the defence which has proven to be the meanest in Scotland.

“I knew we had only conceded two but I didn’t realise it was the best in Scotland,” the defender added.

“We just need to continue that while the strikers are scoring the goals but even at 3-0 up in the past two games we don’t relax because we still want our clean sheets and still want teams to know they won’t get a chance back into the match.If we get the first goal we can see games out.

“We’ve a couple of exciting games against the two teams above us and they’re the type of games we need to go and win to get ourselves to where we want to be at the top of the league.”