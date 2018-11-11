Dunfermline 0 Falkirk 1: Fans react

Falkirk fans revelled in a rare victory and gave their opinions on social media.

@sandy_cshore: Normal service is resumed..... hopefully!

Stewart Baillie: Natural order resumed

Suzanne Ferrie: Hope this is the start of good playing and adding points to keep us in the league #c o y b #

Christopher Nelson: Fifers missed two glorious chances in first five minutes after that had a feeling we might sneak it COYB

It was a battling performance. Picture Michael Gillen.

Jean Yvonne Kirk: We came, we saw to it and did it, We actually saw a good football match with good content. This can only help with team morale on the training ground. Well done!

homers_twin: Maximum effort from all our players, Prince starting to look match sharp & show his quality, Tommy Robson class player works well with Brough, Rudden running himself into the ground & a lovely finish. Hopefully we will build confidence & build on this.

@wullie1876: Great win, Paton, Robson and Kidd outstanding.

Ray McKinnon was pleased.

John Fairley: Ground out an excellent result today. Paton unlucky with his effort that cracked off the bar. At least this time the newbies realised what a derby game meant to the fan and after a shaky start got on with the task in hand. COYB

Simon Conlin: Good to see the team giving it a go! Good performance and a well earned 3 points COYB

Margaret-anne Mcdonald: Brilliant feeling on a Saturday night especially even more so with beating the fifers.

Ray McKinnon

avidlochhead03: It was coming. We've improved over the last few weeks and deserved a bit of luck. Lads were superb.

Keith Kleinman: Hope this is the turning point which will keep us in the league

Ryan_1876: F***ing excellent, much needed.

Aaron Mcfeat: Well done boys

Robert Smith: Just awesome. That’s all.

Zak Rudden scored. Picture: Michael Gillen

Dougie Henderson: Scrappy performance but hey take the three points onwards and upwards

David Morrison: Let's hope the team gets an appetite for winning. COYB!