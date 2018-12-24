0mins - Ray McKinnon was welcomed back to Tannadice

Dundee United 2 Falkirk 1: Moments that mattered

Falkirk went down 2-1 at Tannadice, but Images Editor Michael Gillen captured the moments that mattered in the Bairns latest SPFL Championship encounter.

After falling behind to a Sam Stanton deflected goal, the Bairns went further behind before Paul Paton was sent off and Aaron Muirhead converted a late penalty on Ray McKinnon’s return to Tannadice.

22mins - Sam Stanton deflects his strike fof Aaron Muirehad and past David Mitchell.
52mins - Pavol Safranko converts a header, out-leaping Jordan McGhee and beating Marcus Haber's poor attempt at a clearance
65mins - Paul Paton can have no complaints over his dismissal.
90mins Dennon Lewis' slaloming run was halted unfairly by the United defence and Stevie Kirkland awarded a penalty.
