Dundee United 2 Falkirk 1: Moments that mattered

After falling behind to a Sam Stanton deflected goal, the Bairns went further behind before Paul Paton was sent off and Aaron Muirhead converted a late penalty on Ray McKinnon’s return to Tannadice.
Falkirk went down 2-1 at Tannadice, but Images Editor Michael Gillen captured the moments that mattered in the Bairns latest SPFL Championship encounter.
