Dundee fan charged by Police Scotland following ‘unacceptable’ incident during Falkirk’s 2-1 win over Dens Park club.

A Dundee fan has been charged after invading the pitch during last Saturday’s football match which saw Falkirk secure a comeback 2-1 home victory in the Scottish Premiership.

The away supporter “ran onto the pitch” and appeared to be heading towards Falkirk goalkeeper Scott Bain – who previously had a four-year long spell with the Dens Park club – during the second half at The Falkirk Stadium.

Several missiles were thrown in the direction of 33-year-old Bain beforehand with Dundee club chiefs saying after the match on Sunday that they would “impose the strongest of sanctions”, condemning the “unacceptable behaviour of a number of individuals in the away end.”

The man was detained by stewards and police after the match with images showing him being placed in handcuffs on the pitch after he entered the field of play.

And on Monday, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “At the conclusion of the Falkirk v Dundee fixture on Saturday, 25 October, 2025, a spectator ran onto the pitch and was escorted off by stewards.

“A male has been charged in connection with the incident and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.”

Falkirk sit sixth in the Premiership table after last weekend’s 2-1 win - thanks to a last-gasp Connor Allan winner. John McGlynn’s side now travel to champions Celtic on Wednesday night.