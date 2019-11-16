Dumbarton v Falkirk: Team news

Falkirk players are making their way to the C&G Stadium in Dumbarton for this afternoon’s SPFL League One match with Jim Duffy’s sixth-placed Sons.

Ray McKinnon has seen Denny Johnstone and Lewis Toshney back in contention while Michael Tidser is likely to miss out.

Michael Tidser is a doubt. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The midfielder was replaced at half-time with an ankle knock in the 2-1 defeat to Airdrie and missed training sessions early this week.

Cammy Bell is “on the mend” after pulling out of the first-team at the last minute last week.

“He will be given every chance to come back but we have two good goalkeepers here and Robbie did well when he came in on Saturday,” added McKinnon.

“We will monitor him but the good news is Denny Johnstone and Toshney came back into training on Tuesday so we’re startign to get back to that full squad.”