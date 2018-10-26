Dumbarton’s Mutch to be recalled to Falkirk as Ray McKinnon faces selection issues

Robbie Mutch will sit on the Falkirk bench at Queen of the South tomorrow, following Leo Fasan’s red card.

The Italian goalkeeper was sent off at Morton last week resulting in suspension and a starting berth for David Mitchell.

Picture: Michael Gillen

But that means Mutch’s emergency loan spell at Dumbarton, which was running on a week to week basis, has come to an end – but a temporary one if Ray McKinnon can have his way.

The Bairns boss explained: “Robbie will come back from Dumbarton and go on the bench on Saturday. David will play in goals.

“Unfortunately for Dumbarton and Jim Duffy we have to recall him. He’ll come back and we will maybe let him back out to Dumbarton unless they replace him.

Picture: Michael Gillen

“I hope he can go back and get some game time but we need to bring him back now for the cover for any eventualities.”

While the goalkeeper position selection takes care of itself, the boss has other issues outfield.

Prince Buaben, who the boss praised for his contribution at Cappielow, is an injury doubt tomorrow.

Picture: Michael Gillen

McKinnon added: “Prince did really well in the first half. He’s got up to level of fitness but he’s not quite where we want him to be however still showed such composure on the ball.

“He’s been out for so long and trained so hard to get back he’s just tweaked his groin and we couldn’t take a chance in the second half so we will wait and see with him for Saturday.

“He hasn’t had the base pre-season so these little niggles happen as players get up to speed. It’s a gradual process.

“The player needs the game time to get sharp and get to that peak fitness, but when he’s in there they can pick up niggles.

“I’m sure though that when we get him to peak fitness Prince can be a big, big player for us by the time January comes around.”

