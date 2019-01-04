Duke University's ex-Celtic defender signs for the Bairns

Ray McKinnon has signed Ciaran McKenna to strengthen his Falkirk defence.

The former Celtic youth player and ballboy switched to the USA on a scholarship with Duke University, having knocked back a deal at Parkhead, and picked up plaudits.

Ray McKinnon

Jonathan Burns, son of Celtic legend Tommy tweeted: "One of the top men this season at Duke. Looking forward to following his career."

He majored in political science at the North Carolina college. But McKenna hit the headlines in the USA after being falsely accused of rape in 2015. He fought a legal battle with the university for almost two years to clear his name after being suspended, and the case was eventually thrown out last year.

Now having completed his three-year scholarship he has returned to Scotland. Hearts were believed to be keen on signing the 20-year-old but Ray McKinnon won his signature adding to a busy few days since the January transfer window opened.