Dennon Lewis: “I’ll play where the gaffer plays me”

Falkirk forward Dennon Lewis insisted he is happy to play where manager Paul Hartley plays him after the 2-1 defeat against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

He told the Falkirk Herald after the match: “I will play where the gaffer plays me.

“If he plays me out wide then I have to try and do my best out wide and if he plays me up top then I know what my strengths are.”

The Bairns improved second half after Lewis’ switch to the top of the park, but failed to come back and avoid defeat,

The striker Lewis didn’t mince his words after the match, telling the Falkirk Herald: “We need to regroup as a team and come together.

“We need to get on with it, basically. The game is done now and we have got to look forward to the next one on Tuesday and put things right.”

Falkirk make the short journey to Forthbank Stadium in Stirling on Tuesday night to face Rangers under 20s, managed by Graeme Murty.

The tie is in the Irn-Bru Cup first round, with the winner possibly facing a trip to Ireland, Wales or England in the next round.