Defiant director pledges to serve term

Doug Henderson has thanked the Falkirk shareholders who re-elected him to the board for a second term.

And the former chairman insisted he still had a contribution to make at the club he has “been a loyal supporter all of my life”.

Kieran Koszary was elected to the Falkirk FC board. Picture Michael Gillen.

Monday’s annual shareholders’ meeting ended with angry fans calling for his immediate resignation after his re-election was forced to a card vote – a rare move for a Bairns AGM.

But Mr Henderson told The Falkirk Herald: “Why would I resign? There’s no question. We accept the result and move on. [The reaction] was nothing compared to what I’ve faced in politics before.

“I feel I have a contribution to make to help the club develop. If the board think I don’t, I’d leave them to get on with it. I have wide experience in the public sector and working in private sector.

“People have voted for me and I thank them for the support.”

The resolution to re-appoint Mr Henderson followed the unopposed election of Kieran Koszary as a director.

The 39-year-old already works day-to-day as the club’s commercial director and now takes a seat at the boardroom table.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “It was a great honour to be elected as a director at the AGM and I thank all shareholders for their support and their well-wishes since the meeting.

“I endeavour to do my very best for this club in a commercial capacity and fulfil its’ immense potential within the local community and in Scottish football.”

“I hope to repay the faith shown in me by the shareholders by continuing to deliver for the Falkirk Family.”

The duo will meet with their fellow directors tonight (Thursday) for the board’s monthly meeting.