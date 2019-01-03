Debut on Dunfermline derby day for Jason Jarvis

Ray McKinnon gave Jason Jarvis his debut. Picture Michael Gillen.
Amidst the gloom of a derby day defeat was a memorable moment for Falkirk teenager Jason Jarvis.

The youngster came off the bench for the final three minutes of the 4-2 defeat to make his first team debut.

And boss Ray McKinnon siad the youngster merited his bow.

The Falkirk boss said: “Jason trains brilliantly and does great in the 20s and has a great attitude.

“I was delighted to put it on the park today because I knew he would go on and give everything and he’s made his debut now so I’m delighted for him and it’s great for him to kick on.”

