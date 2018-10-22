David Hagen the winner as Rangers see off Falkirk and Hearts

Fans turned out to support ex-Falkirk, Rangers and Hearts midfielder David Hagen at the former player's benefit game.

The midfielder who also played for Clyde, Peterhead and Livingston was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease earlier this year.

Hagen was guest of honour on the field before kick-off. Picture Michael Gillen.

Falkirk, where he played most of his career, collaborated with Rangers and Hearts to organise the tribute game at The Falkirk Stadium where Rangers won 4-0 thanks to goals from Lewis Mayo, ex-Stenhousemuir man Andrew Dallas and a double from Josh McPake.

Friends, family and fans turned out to show support for the 45-year-old who played more than 140 games for the Bairns and still lives locally.

He broke through at local boys club Grahamston before signing for Rangers as a schoolboy, reaching the first team in the early 1990s side on their run to nine-in-a-row.

A move east to Hearts saw him enjoy more regular first-team football before a return to Falkirk where he spent five years at Brockville and under Alex Totten, who spearheaded the recent fundraising drive.

Rangers won the match against a combined Falkirk and Hearts side. Picture Michael Gillen.

After the Bairns he starred at Livingston, Clyde and Peterhead before winding up locally again at Bo'ness United.

As well as the weekend's match, which kicked off later to allow for the Rangers first-team match at Hamilton to conclude, fans and friends have been fundraising with bucket collections and a special tribute evening with ex-team-mates at Behind the Wall.

Proceeds from Falkirk FC historian Michael White's latest instalment of the club's history will be donated to the MND Scotland charity and the David Hagen fund.