Date confirmed for Falkirk’s Scottish Cup trip to face Rangers

Falkirk will head to Ibrox in the quarter final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The Bairns will be live on Sky Sports for the chance to reach Hampden.

Falkirk ground out a 3-1 win at Cove to play their Glasgow namesakes. Picture Michael Gillen.

The game has been confirmed for Sunday, March 4 at 4.15pm.

It will be the last of the four ties in the sixth round of the competition.

Falkirk earned their spot with a 3-1 win over Cove Rangers at Inverurie on Saturday.

The other Premiership-Championship will also play in front of the cameras on Saturday, March 3 with Celtic hosting Morton.

BBC Scotland will show Motherwell and Hearts before Falkirk’s game on the Sunday.

The other match in the quarter-final line-up sees Kilmarnock travel to Pittodrie to play Aberdeen.