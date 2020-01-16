Cup run would be nice but Lee priority is on the league run-in

Lee Miller watched Falkirk in the Scottish Cup final in 2015 and would love to give the fans who surrounded him then another cup run to enjoy – but his priority is on the league.

Miller and co-manager David McCracken take the Bairns to Arbroath on Saturday for the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round.

The Bairns are outsiders against their Championship hosts and while the match is a “welcome distraction” from the league campaign, Miller isn’t losing focus of the task at hand.

He said: “It’d be great for the fans - we have such a great fanbase as shown at the cup final – I was there with them and great to give them a good cup run but momentum is key for our league campaign as well.

“If we can keep our run going then effectively it stands us in good stead for the league.

“Arbroath are doing well, and holding their own in the Championship but our bread and butter is the league.”