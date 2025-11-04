Falkirk’s Connor Allan earns Scotland U21s recall after Scottish Premiership run in high-flying team helps Bairns climb to fifth.

Connor Allan has earned a Scotland Under-21 recall for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Bulgaria after an impressive spell in Falkirk’s first-team.

The former Rangers youth prospect, 21, has been part of John McGlynn’s squad since pre-season and has found himself playing at centre-back in the Scottish Premiership alongside Liam Henderson after Hearts loanee Lewis Neilson was the latest Falkirk defender to be transferred to the treatment table following a injury last month. Allan - who scored a sensational last-gasp winner against Dundee - has managed the full 90 minutes in the Bairns’ last three top-flight outings.

And he’s now been drafted back into the U21’s squad with Scot Gemmill’s group heading to Gibraltar on Saturday, November 15 before hosting Bulgaria three days later at Motherwell’s Fir Park. The young team sit fourth in the Group B standings and need to win both matches to stay in contention for qualification for the 2027 finals, which are taking place in Albania and Serbia.

Scotland U21s squad in full

The Scotland Under-21 squad includes goalkeepers Ruairidh Adams (Dundee United, on loan to East Fife), Rory Mahady (Leeds United), and Liam McFarlane (Hearts, on loan to Alloa Athletic). Defenders are Matthew Anderson (KV Kortrijk), Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen (Dunfermline Athletic), Sam Cleall-Harding (Dundee United), Colby Donovan (Celtic), Luke Graham (Dundee), Ben McPherson (Celtic, on loan to Partick Thistle), and Connor Allan (Falkirk). The midfielders are Kristi Montgomery (Blackburn Rovers), Kyle Ure (Celtic, on loan to Ayr United), David Watson (Kilmarnock), Daniel Kelly (Millwall), Taylor Steven (St. Johnstone, on loan to Arbroath), and Ethan Sutherland (Wolverhampton Wanderers). The forwards are Rory Wilson (Aston Villa), Emilio Lawrence (Manchester City), Ryan One (Sheffield United), Dire Mebude (KVC Westerlo), and James Wilson (Hearts).