Connolly inspired by former team-mates

Aidan Connolly watched two of his former youth team colleagues starring for Scotland against San Marino – and has vowed to addgoals to his game at Falkirk.

The feisty winger played alongside Lawrence Shankland and Andrew Robertson at Queen’s Park – even travelling to Hampden training in Robertson’s silver Fiat from their homes in East Renfrewshire.

And while the duo were playing in two internationals, Connolly was resting up ahead of back-to-back home games against Peterhead and Clyde, and watching with pride at two friends kicking on with their careers.

“There are a few in the Scotland team now that I played with, Stuart Armstrong at Dundee United too,” he said. “It’s crazy – you always think Scotland is so far away and then you see the familiar names on the teamsheet and in the pictures.

“They’ve kicked on and it was great to see Lawrence get some games and a goal.”

Falkirk played against Shankland’s employers Dundee United in a bounce game last week, although Connolly sat it out.

He added: “I’ve played a lot of games and I feel I’ve been playing well. My only gripe is I need to start scoring goals. But it’s a great changing room and I’m enjoying my time here and that’s the main thing.

“I think we needed the break but we had a weekend off and then worked really hard since we came back ahead of the weekend.

“In the first game with them, it wasn’t the best conditions after the journey and finished 0-0, so it will be tough. But we’ll be looking to win. We’re third in the league but it’s early days and the boys believe we can kick on and get this club promoted.”