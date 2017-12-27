Changes coming up front at Falkirk

One striker has left Falkirk, and another will arrive in the next few days to fill the void.

Nathan Austin was released from the Bairns by mutual consent, the club confirmed last night, with the forward making his last appearance in the scoreless draw with Dumbarton on Saturday.

'Fash' was linked with Livingston in press reports this week. Queen of the South is also a rumoured destination for the striker. Picture Michael Gillen.

The striker failed to hit the heights he enjoyed with East Fife where 36 goals in 64 persuaded Peter Houston to sign him up for Falkirk before loaning him back to New Bayview for six months.

However his early Falkirk career was plagued by hamstring issues and this term he has failed to find the net since the trip to Sligo at the start of September. In total he only managed 12 goals for the Bairns.

His place in Paul Hartley’s squad has been taken by Andrew Nelson.

As exclusively revealed by The Falkirk Herald, the frontman is making the move north from Sunderland, following his former Black Cats team-mate Tommy Robson.

Nelson played in attack last month when Swansea City's development squad played Sunderland under-23s.

Nelson is expected to sign on loan over the weekend and could be pitched in to the Bairns’ derby match with Dunfermline on January 2.

Nelson has also had stints on loan at Hartlepool and Harrogate Town.

The striker will be Paul Hartley’s fourth signing, following Robson, loanee Louis Longridge and defender Regan Tumilty, whose loan deal from Ross County has been extended by four weeks until January 19.

